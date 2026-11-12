רס״ר הזאר גדבאן, חוקרת ביחידת הפח״ע של ימ״ר ש״י

In a development in the investigation into an attempted attack at a homestead in Samaria about a month ago, police and the ISA have filed a prosecutor's declaration against a terrorist in his 30s from the Palestinian village of Ramun. He was arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a vehicle and planning a stabbing attack against residents of the farm.

During questioning, the terrorist admitted that he had arrived intending to harm one of the residents and that setting fire to the vehicle was part of the incident. He told investigators, "I set fire to a vehicle near a tent belonging to Jewish settlers, and at the same time I planned to stab a settler."

According to the investigation's findings, the terrorist arrived in the area carrying a lighter and a knife approximately 10 centimeters long. After reaching the farm, he set fire to a vehicle parked nearby. Farm residents who spotted him carrying out the acts moved to subdue him and called the police.

Officers began collecting evidence from the scene. Among the items seized were the gas lighter used to set fire to the vehicle and the knife the terrorist had been carrying.