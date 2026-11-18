Beit Aryeh, in Samaria, has begun installing an autonomous drone that will scan the open areas surrounding the community, identify suspicious movements, and relay real-time information to security forces.

The initiative, which will begin as a pilot program, is intended to extend security coverage beyond the perimeter fence and enable early detection of incidents.

The project is being launched in partnership with Moked Matara, which has provided security services to the community for several years. The drone will be stationed at a permanent docking station within the local council's jurisdiction and operated through the company's operations center, which is staffed around the clock. It will be able to take off, conduct scans, and return to its docking station autonomously, without requiring manual piloting during the mission.

The drone will be equipped with a daytime camera and a thermal camera, enabling it to detect people and vehicles even in darkness. Its patrol routes will cover valleys, hills and roads surrounding Beit Aryeh-Ofarim, including areas with limited access for vehicle patrols. The council aims to use this aerial capability to detect unusual activity before it reaches residents' homes.

Alongside the drone, the community's existing security cameras will be connected to Moked Matara's operations center. Combining ground-based cameras with the aerial feed will provide a broad, up-to-date picture of developments. The council's security officer, community security coordinators, patrol personnel, security guards, and members of the emergency response team will also receive access to a dedicated app, allowing them to view live footage from the drone and locate incidents on an aerial image.

The drone is scheduled to conduct perimeter patrols along varying routes and at varying times, while ground patrol teams will continue to focus on responding to incidents within the community. The council stresses that the system is not intended to replace security personnel or their judgment, but to provide additional information to support decision-making and responses in the field.

Beit Aryeh-Ofarim Local Council head Sharon Alfasi said the initiative represents a significant upgrade to the community's security approach. He said, "Integrating the autonomous drone is a significant step in our security approach because it allows us to extend our protective perimeter beyond the fence, identify developments at an early stage and provide forces in the field with vital information in real time."

Alfasi stressed that, alongside the use of technology, responsibility for residents' security remains with security professionals and the emergency response team. He said, "Our main strength is our people-the security personnel and emergency response team, who work with dedication to protect residents. The new system will allow them to carry out their mission more efficiently and precisely."

Moked Matara also describes the integration of the various systems as a central element of the project. The company's vice president of operations, Dovrat Refaeli, explained that the drone would enable the operations center to monitor activity outside the fence and share the resulting picture with forces. She said, "The real innovation lies not only in the technology, but in the ability to connect the operations center, cameras, drone and forces in the field into a single system operating in full coordination."

Moked Matara has been active in autonomous security drones since 2016 and provides security solutions to communities, local authorities, factories and infrastructure facilities across Israel. The council clarified that the planned flight paths will run outside the built-up area and not over residents' homes. It also said the drone's operation had been approved by the Civil Aviation Authority and coordinated with military officials in the area.