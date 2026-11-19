Three people were seriously injured Thursday evening in a collision involving several vehicles on Route 505, between Oranit and Elkana, near Sha'arei Tikva in Samaria. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams treated the injured and evacuated them to hospitals.

The seriously injured included a 17-year-old boy in unstable condition with multiple injuries, an 18-year-old with abdominal and limb injuries, and a 28-year-old woman with multiple injuries. All three were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital. Three others with minor injuries were taken to Beilinson and Sheba hospitals.

Firefighters from the Samaria Regional Fire Station used specialized rescue equipment to extricate three people trapped in two vehicles. Crews also searched the area to ensure there were no additional casualties.

MDA paramedic Maayan Oppenheimer and medics Yinon Levy and Ronald Kaykov said, "This was a very difficult scene. When we arrived, we found a collision involving several vehicles. There were several seriously injured people at the scene, including an 18-year-old in serious and unstable condition with multiple injuries. We provided initial medical treatment at the scene and evacuated them to various hospitals in MDA ambulances and mobile intensive care units".

Fire and Rescue Service incident commander Omer Hamed said, "This was a large and complex accident scene involving a large number of vehicles".

He added, "Upon arrival, we began working to extricate those trapped and searching the area around the crash for anyone else who might be trapped, to ensure there were no additional casualties. We also took steps to ensure the safety of the injured and the emergency crews responding to the accident".

Officers from the Ariel police station arrived at the scene, and traffic accident investigators from the Judea and Samaria District began examining the circumstances of the crash. Route 505 was closed to traffic in both directions near the accident site.