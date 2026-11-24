The Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Department released updated figures on Tuesday, marking the National Day of Appreciation for Wounded IDF Soldiers and Security Forces Personnel. The data highlight the growing number of wounded personnel receiving treatment and the expansion of rehabilitation services following the war.

The department currently provides care to approximately 92,300 wounded men and women, about one-third of whom were injured over the past three years. Of all those receiving treatment, 47% suffer from psychological injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), including 19,600 people wounded during the war.

Since the outbreak of the war, more than 31,500 wounded personnel have entered the department's care, including 8% women and 58% reservists. Mental health conditions affect 62% of those wounded during the war, many of whom also suffer from physical injuries.

The figures also show that 602 patients have the most severe disability classification, defined as a special disability rating of 100% or higher. Approximately 1,100 patients have undergone limb amputations, while 123 suffer from blindness.

The budget for treating and rehabilitating wounded IDF soldiers and security personnel has increased by 88%, reaching 10 billion shekels. Approximately 62% of the budget is allocated to treating people suffering from mental health conditions, PTSD, and head injuries.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry is continuing to implement a government decision and the recommendations of the Mor-Yosef Committee to transform the Rehabilitation Department into a national authority responsible for the rehabilitation and treatment of wounded IDF soldiers and security personnel. Last week, Brigadier General Shahar Bak was appointed to head the authority.

As part of the initiative, medical care, treatment, and rehabilitation services for wounded personnel will be significantly expanded through an additional annual budget of more than NIS 1 billion and the creation of 280 new professional positions.

Commenting on the figures, Bak said, "On this day of appreciation, we salute the men and women wounded in Israel's wars throughout the generations, who have paid a heavy physical and emotional price for the sake of the country."