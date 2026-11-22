Appreciation week for wounded IDF soldiers and victims of terrorism began on Sunday morning, led by the IDF Manpower Directorate in cooperation with the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Department and the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization. The week is dedicated to honoring those wounded in Israel's wars and terrorist attacks, highlighting the assistance and rehabilitation services available to them, and recognizing their contributions to Israel's security.

According to IDF figures, approximately 31,000 people have been wounded under the IDF's responsibility since the beginning of the war. In addition, about 70% of those wounded in combat over the past three years have returned to military service.

For the first time, this year's Appreciation Week includes a new initiative called "A Hug from Home," led by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the Wounded Soldiers Department, and the Casualties Division, in cooperation with the IDF in the City Directorate within the Manpower Directorate and ten local authorities across Israel.

The initiative brings together IDF commanders, municipal leaders, and wounded soldiers living in their communities. The gatherings include panel discussions with wounded service members and are intended to honor them within their communities while helping them access available assistance programs and benefits.

Since the beginning of 2026, special assistance days for wounded soldiers have been held in 12 municipalities, organized by the IDF in the City Directorate in cooperation with government ministries and military officials. These events have provided wounded service members with information and practical assistance in accessing benefits and services related to transportation, taxation, licensing, salaries, and mental health.

In the area of mental health, the IDF reported that approximately 5,800 requests for assistance have been received by combat stress treatment units since the beginning of the war. More than 9,800 group debriefing sessions have also been conducted, led by commanders with the support of military mental health officers.

In addition, the Manpower Directorate has developed a program called "Bein Hazmanim" ("Between Periods"), designed to support reservists even after they complete their active service.

As part of the program, a Reservists' Center has been established at Kfar Maccabiah, where appreciation ceremonies, psychological processing programs, and other activities will take place. Additional positions have also been allocated to expand the support system, including officers responsible for service support and unit cohesion.

The IDF emphasized that it will continue working with the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Department and the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization to support wounded service members throughout their recovery, while recognizing their contributions and sacrifices for Israel's security.