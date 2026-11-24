Religious Zionism party chairman Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich criticized opponents of Netanyahu, accusing them of cynically exploiting military personnel and their families and waging a hate campaign against the haredi community.

He said, "The hypocrisy of the 'anyone but Bibi' camp has been fully exposed. Three years of cynically exploiting military personnel and their families and waging a massive hate campaign against the haredim, and then, in an instant, everything is reversed in the pursuit of power and authority."

He added, "An alliance between the haredim and the left would be folly that would backfire on them. Relying on anti-Zionist supporters of terrorism such as the UAL would be an unforgivable crime for anyone involved."

United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Asher responded, "Bezalel, before you issue warnings about falling into the left's trap, perhaps you should explain how parts of Religious Zionism fell into that very trap throughout the last term, at the expense of the Torah world."

Israeli journalists recently reported on the military conscription framework under discussion between Eisenkot's representatives and haredi representatives. It includes abolishing enlistment quotas and granting blanket permission for all those studying Torah to continue their studies without sanctions.

Under the framework, rabbis would also issue a call for those who are not studying to enlist, and oversight would be tightened to ensure that the studies are genuine, including through biometric identification in yeshivas. The framework also includes expanding haredi service tracks in the military.

The Yashar! party said in response, "In light of developments in negotiations taking place on several tracks, we have been inundated in recent hours with inquiries and questions, many of them based on incorrect or partial information. Given the extreme sensitivity and the profound sense of responsibility with which we are working to form a government, we will refrain from commenting on the various reports and speculation. Responsibility for the accuracy of the information published rests solely with those publishing it."

United Torah Judaism said, "All reports in recent days about an agreed framework or progress in negotiations do not reflect reality. No decision has been made, and any step will be taken solely at the direction of our leading Torah sages."