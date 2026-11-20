Should the haredi parties end their political alliance with Likud and the Religious Zionist Party and consider forming a government with the change bloc? In an article in the newspaper Hamodia titled "There Is No Real Difference", Shmuel Kotiner argues that there is no longer any justification for the haredi public's automatic alignment with the right-wing bloc.

He says a partnership with the rival bloc could actually safeguard the haredi community's core interests, foremost among them protecting Torah study and resolving the military conscription issue.

Kotiner opens his article by asserting that the considerations guiding haredi parties in choosing their political partners should be preserving Torah and Judaism and protecting national security. In his view, there is no ideological commitment to the right's nationalist positions or to the vision of Greater Israel. He emphasizes, "We are not advocates of Greater Israel".

He argues that Israel's security and diplomatic realities have changed in ways that narrow the differences between the blocs. He says the anti-Netanyahu bloc no longer represents the diplomatic left of the past and includes figures with distinctly right-wing security views.

In this context, he draws a direct comparison between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, "Netanyahu and Eisenkot are both equally opposed to Hamas and Iran".

The writer acknowledges that Netanyahu has, in his assessment, shown greater determination than others in the war against Iran and Hezbollah. However, he argues that these are tactical differences rather than a fundamental ideological divide that justifies a permanent political alliance.

Kotiner then turns to criticism of the performance of right-wing governments and their ability to protect the haredi public. He argues that although the haredi parties have been loyal partners of Likud for years, they have failed to secure the legal and budgetary arrangements needed by yeshivas.

In his view, negotiations with figures in the opposing bloc who want to form a stable coalition might make it possible to reach agreements quietly and give them a firm legal basis. Such agreements, he argues, could protect Torah students better than the unfulfilled promises of right-wing governments.

He also criticizes the haredi community's identification with the right's battles against the judiciary. He argues that this alignment has made the haredi public a primary target of actions by state institutions, including the High Court of Justice, the attorney general's office and other bodies.

He concludes, "Likud and Smotrich's Religious Zionist Party had enough time to act on behalf of their most loyal partners, but instead, at best, they ignored them. Smotrich was an active partner in painful cuts to haredi institutions. More than you beware of hidden enemies, beware of open friends". He adds, "What is certain is that the world of Torah is far more important than the settlements and Revisionist Zionism, and it must be protected from targeting and harassment. We will realize the vision of Greater Israel in the messianic era, the Revisionist movement has nothing to do with us, and we will vigilantly uphold the principles of the status quo under any government".