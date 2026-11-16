MK Matan Kahana responded Monday to Likud and Religious Zionism regarding his candidacy for Knesset Speaker, rejecting their demands ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

In a letter to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Kahana wrote, "I reject your anti-government demand, and call on you to respect the democratic process and its outcome."

Kahana criticized the demand to disregard a community that makes up 21% of Israel’s population and noted that Smotrich and his allies had previously cooperated with factions representing that community.

Kahana urged Smotrich and members of his faction to back his candidacy as a sign of "important, broad national consensus." He also claimed that regardless of the outcome, he would remain committed to responsible governance, democratic principles and the standing of the Knesset. If elected, he pledged, "no side will feel defeated, humiliated or excluded."

Earlier, Smotrich sent a letter sent to Kahana, writing that his party, the Likud, and other parties in the right-wing bloc would support Kahana's candidacy if he agreed to two conditions: First, to publicly announce that his tenure as Knesset speaker would be temporary, until a government is formed, and that he would agree to resign if the new government sought to appoint another speaker.

The second condition was that Kahana commitment not to appoint as his deputies any MKs from electoral lists that do not define Hamas as a terrorist organization.