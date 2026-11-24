A military draft framework under consideration in talks between Gadi Eisenkot's representatives and representatives of the haredi parties would eliminate enlistment quotas and allow anyone studying Torah to continue their studies without sanctions, political commentator Amit Segal reported.

Alongside the proposed exemption, the framework includes tighter oversight of yeshivas, a call by rabbis for those who are not studying to enlist in the IDF, and an expansion of service tracks tailored to haredi recruits.

According to the report, the arrangement under consideration seeks to replace enlistment quotas and numerical targets with a mechanism that distinguishes between yeshiva students who are actively studying and those who are registered as students but do not study regularly.

Meanwhile, rabbis are expected to issue a call for young haredi men who are not studying Torah to enlist in the military.

One of the framework's central components is tighter oversight of yeshiva studies, intended to ensure that exemptions are granted to those who are genuinely studying rather than those whose enrollment is fictitious. Options being considered include the use of biometric identification systems in yeshivas to verify student attendance.

Alongside the exemption and oversight mechanisms, the framework also includes an expansion of haredi service tracks in the IDF. This component is intended to enable those who are not studying Torah to enlist through service tracks adapted to the haredi community.

However, even if the parties reach political agreements, whether the arrangement would withstand legal scrutiny remains an open question. The central issue is whether the High Court of Justice would approve legislation granting broad exemptions to Torah students without enlistment quotas or binding targets, given its previous rulings on the matter.

A key figure in the talks is former Deputy Attorney General Raz Nizri, who is serving as Eisenkot's envoy in negotiations with the haredi parties.

The Yashar party declined to confirm the reported details of the framework, saying that talks on forming a government are proceeding on several tracks and that some of the information being published about them is inaccurate. The party said, "Given the extreme sensitivity and the profound sense of responsibility with which we are working to form a government, we will refrain from commenting on the various reports and speculation. Responsibility for the accuracy of the information published rests solely with those publishing it."

Responding to reports of progress in the negotiations, United Torah Judaism said, "All reports in recent days about an agreed framework or progress in negotiations do not reflect reality. No decision has been made, and any step will be taken solely at the direction of our leading rabbis, may they live long."