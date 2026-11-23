Political correspondent Yaron Avraham published a video on Monday outlining a scenario that he said illustrates the potential difficulty of forming a minority government led by Gadi Eisenkot that would depend on support from the Arab parties.

Avraham began by saying, "Here is one example that illustrates how relying on Arab parties to form a government that would depend on them is problematic, to say the least".

He said that in a similar vote in the previous Knesset, Joint List lawmakers opposed extending the arrangement. He suggested that Arab lawmakers might also oppose it in the upcoming vote, forcing an Eisenkot-led government, if formed, to seek support from parties outside the coalition.

In the scenario he outlined, the votes needed to approve the regulations could come from Likud, the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit. However, he argued that there was no guarantee these parties would support a proposal brought by a rival government, even if they agreed with its purpose, saying, "Clearly, they support it in principle, but it is far from certain that they would vote in favor. They might instead prefer to embarrass the government and vote against it".

Avraham stressed that in such a case, opposition parties could also be criticized if they refused to support extending the regulations. However, he said the primary political responsibility would lie with the government struggling to secure a majority for the proposal.

He explained, "We could criticize the right, because we all share a common interest, but the initial criticism would be directed at the government of change, which cannot even get this passed".

Avraham linked the scenario to Naftali Bennett's and Avigdor Liberman's opposition to forming a minority government reliant on the Arab parties. He said the concern was not only about forming the government, but also about its ability to pass decisions later in its term while depending on parties that do not necessarily support its policies.

He concluded, "I cannot read people's hearts and minds, but I am pointing to a fundamental problem that could arise if this is the balance within the government".