Yashar party chairman MK Gadi Eisenkot addressed the Iranian threat at his faction's meeting on Monday, saying he currently sees no direct and immediate threat to Israel requiring military action before a government is formed.

Minutes later, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed security threats and warned against those who, he said, downplay their severity for political reasons.

Eisenkot said, "Regarding Iran, I do not currently see a direct and immediate threat to the State of Israel that requires action before a government is formed. The most serious threat from Iran is those 440 kilograms of enriched uranium that have still not been destroyed or removed. We need to focus on them".

Shortly afterward, at a Likud faction meeting, Netanyahu addressed the security threats and the need for a unity government. The prime minister said, "An overwhelming majority of the country's citizens yearn for a unity government. They understand a simple truth: Our ability to ensure the state's survival in the face of the major threats surrounding us depends on our unity".

Netanyahu added, "Anyone who dismisses or downplays these threats-the grave and serious threats surrounding us-does so for political reasons. This is real, this is serious, and anyone familiar with the information knows how serious it is".

Later in his remarks at his faction's meeting, Eisenkot addressed political talks on forming a unity government, making clear that his party was willing to negotiate but would insist on a set of principles.

He said, "We are entering negotiations willingly. We will do everything for genuine unity, not a political arrangement. Unity based on advancing values: There will be no compromise on establishing a state commission of inquiry, service for all, changing the security situation and protecting democracy. We will insist on this".

Eisenkot also addressed statements targeting bereaved families, criticizing the public discourse on the issue and saying the prime minister and government ministers had refrained from condemning the remarks.

He said, "The venomous discourse directed at bereaved families must be denounced; these are grave remarks that are incompatible with talk of unity. I have not heard the prime minister or other ministers condemn these vile statements. Bereaved families must be kept out of the debate".

At the end of his remarks, Eisenkot addressed incidents of violence in Judea and Samaria, warning of the harm to the settlement enterprise and Israel's international standing.

He declared, "The anarchy and loss of control in Judea and Samaria are harming the settlement enterprise and causing very serious damage to the State of Israel's international standing. These acts of terrorism must be met with a firm hand: They must be investigated, and those responsible must be tracked down and arrested. Condemnations are not enough".