The haredi parties are demanding legislation to halt arrests of military deserters before a new government headed by Gadi Eisenkot is sworn in. Their demand includes replacing arrests with a more lenient sanction, alongside a commitment to support the bill from all 67 Knesset members on whose backing the government formation talks are based, including Arab lawmakers.

Amit Segal reported that attorney Raz Nizri, a former deputy attorney general, is negotiating with the haredi parties on behalf of the Yashar party. In addition to conducting the talks, Nizri is responsible for defining the legal boundaries of the arrangements under consideration.

Another demand by United Torah Judaism concerns the parliamentary majority that would support the legislation. The haredi parties want all 67 Knesset members, including lawmakers from the Arab parties, to vote for the bill before the government is sworn in.

The demand faces a legal obstacle, as the Knesset's legal advisers have made clear that passing legislation in the proposed form would be problematic. The Yashar party is also not interested in advancing the measure before the government is sworn in.