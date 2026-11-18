רביב דרוקר מתנצל: שידרנו מציאות מדומיינת באדיבות חדשות 13

Three weeks after the Knesset elections, journalist Raviv Drucker apologized to Channel 13 viewers on Tuesday evening for the failure of opinion polls and exit polls to accurately predict the election results.

Opening his program, Drucker acknowledged that the public had been presented with a picture for months that ultimately proved inaccurate, and that pollsters still lacked a satisfactory explanation for the significant discrepancies between their forecasts and the actual results. Nevertheless, he emphasized that despite the failure, polling should continue.

"It's been three weeks since the elections, and we still haven't apologized. You deserve an apology. Our polls and exit polls produced the worst results ever. For months, we were interpreting what was apparently an imaginary reality. And the worst part? We still have no idea what caused this enormous mistake, so we don't know how to fix it either," Drucker admitted.

He distinguished between political trends that the polls had successfully identified and the major errors in their central predictions. According to Drucker, the polls correctly anticipated Shas losing strength and the Arab parties gaining seats, while also providing a relatively accurate estimate of the overall size of the coalition and opposition.

However, when it came to Likud's strength and the balance of power between Eisenkot's bloc and Netanyahu's bloc, Drucker acknowledged that the forecasts were far from the actual election results.

"When it came to Likud's size, and most importantly, Eisenkot's bloc versus Netanyahu's bloc, we were way off," he said.

"So here's my conclusion from this terrible fiasco: We must go back to conducting polls and broadcasting their results. Yes, yes, there's no alternative."

He argued that reliable polling remains essential to understanding political developments.

"You cannot cover the political system without knowing whether Netanyahu's bloc would actually benefit from another election, or whether Liberman would really pay a political price for breaking his promises regarding the haredim. If our assumptions about these things are wrong, then all the political calculations need to change."