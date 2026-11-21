Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the "Together" party, announced Saturday evening that he was committed to forming a Zionist unity government led by Gadi Eisenkot.

He also clarified that his party would under no circumstances join a government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or the right-wing bloc he leads.

In a statement, Bennett outlined the principles of the government he seeks to form, chief among them establishing a state commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, limiting prime ministers to eight years in office and advancing measures to expand IDF enlistment and support those who serve.

Bennett wrote, "I am committed to a revolution for those who serve. I am committed to our soldiers and reservists, who are crying out for relief, with no response." He added that he is "committed to replacing the October 7 government, committed to forming, together with our partners, a government of repair led by Gadi Eisenkot."

Bennett emphasized his opposition to Netanyahu remaining prime minister, "I am also committed to ensuring that Netanyahu will not be the next prime minister of the State of Israel, and my party will not join him or his bloc under any circumstances."

Bennett detailed three main steps he intends to advance as part of the proposed government. He said a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre would be established on its first day in office.

He declared, "We will move the country from chaos to proper management and save Israel from the head-on collision course we are rapidly following."

Bennett explained that he views a Zionist unity government led by Eisenkot as the best way to implement the principles he outlined, despite the criticism surrounding talks with Likud. He wrote, "If Elisha Medan and Yonatan Shalev can fight side by side in Gaza, they can certainly sit side by side in the government."

He said, "I know that the very fact that talks are taking place is drawing criticism. I respect it, but I am convinced that this is the best course for the State of Israel and the only one that will bring about a revolution for those who serve." He added, "We must leave no stone unturned to establish a Zionist unity government led by Eisenkot."

Bennett also addressed distrust of Netanyahu and the question of whether Likud genuinely wants to establish a unity government. He alleged, "I am not naive. The distrust of Netanyahu is justified. For years, Netanyahu deceived his partners and acted against them. That is why, in this case, Eisenkot would be at the helm."

"As part of the initiative I intend to advance, we will know very quickly whether Likud is seeking unity or merely trying to waste the 29 days remaining in Gadi's mandate. We will not allow them to do that.

"In the coming days, we will continue to work in full coordination with our partners and exhaust the possibilities for forming a government. Whatever path we examine, these principles will guide us," he concluded, promising, "Better days are yet ahead of us."