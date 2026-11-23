Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot plans to make a surprise announcement that he has succeeded in forming a government and bring it for a confidence vote in the Knesset within days, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the move is intended to minimize the time during which his political partners would be exposed to pressure aimed at preventing the government's formation.

Eisenkot is currently pursuing three main political channels: talks with Likud, talks with the haredi parties and talks with the Arab parties. Contacts are underway in all three, but according to the report, the agreements needed to form a coalition have not yet been reached.

One recent development concerns negotiations with the haredi parties. The talks, previously conducted through relatively junior intermediaries, have now shifted to direct contact between Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Asher.

Meanwhile, another round of negotiations between Yashar! and Likud representatives took place Sunday. The meeting lasted about four and a half hours and centered on demands to establish a state commission of inquiry and repeal legislation passed as part of the judicial reform.

Despite the length of the meeting, the sides failed to reach agreement on the main issues discussed. Yashar! representatives rejected Likud proposals to establish alternative investigative mechanisms instead of a state commission of inquiry and did not agree to the demand to halt efforts in the Knesset to repeal the judicial reform laws.

The issue of haredi conscription also came up in the talks. Yashar! representatives expressed willingness to discuss the issue with the haredi parties but made clear they were not prepared to negotiate on the basis of the conscription bill framework proposed by MK Boaz Bismuth.

In their talks, Yashar! and Likud agreed on opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state. The sides also reached additional understandings in principle, including defining Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

At the request of Yashar! representatives, discussion of a possible rotation in the premiership was deferred until later in the talks. The question of who would serve as prime minister therefore also remained unresolved. A political source said, "Until Netanyahu and Eisenkot themselves enter the room, this is just a show."