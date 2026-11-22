I have now voted in three Israeli elections in six years. As an American-born Israeli, I thought I understood the transaction: politicians explain what they stand for, and voters decide whom to support. Apparently, I neglected to read the provision explaining what happens to those commitments after the ballots are counted. (Sort of like the Terms of Service in a phone app.)

During the campaign, the declarations sounded firm. Certain parties were unacceptable. Certain principles were nonnegotiable. Certain compromises would never be considered.

Now we are in the coalition negotiations, where “never" apparently requires interpretation.

I understand that Israel has a parliamentary system. I also understand that no party won enough seats to govern alone. Negotiation is necessary, and compromise can be responsible.

But there ought to be a recognizable relationship between the promises that attracted a voter and the government those votes ultimately help produce.

Avigdor Liberman offers a particularly instructive example.

Before the election, opposition to exemptions from military service for haredi men was central to his political identity. Afterward, he announced a willingness to compromise on conscription, while insisting that his underlying principles remained intact.

By November 21, he was describing a coalition with Shas and United Torah Judaism as the only way to dismantle Benjamin Netanyahu’s political bloc. He acknowledged that doing so would carry a political and ideological price.

That acknowledgment deserves an answer: What price, precisely?

Would the compromise concern implementation dates, enforcement, exemptions or the ultimate obligation to serve? Which commitments remain binding, and which have become negotiable?

Liberman argues that difficult decisions are necessary to replace Netanyahu and establish a stable government. That is an explanation of his objective. It does not fully explain what voters are being asked to surrender to achieve it.

Those who voted primarily to remove Netanyahu may approve. Those who regarded military service as the defining issue (and voted for him because of that) might reasonably feel differently.

They deserve something more specific than assurances that flexibility and principle remain perfectly compatible.

Then there is the question of the Arab parties.

Gadi Eisenkot has indicated that he could pursue a minority government if efforts to assemble a broader coalition fail. Reports describe possible support from Ra’am and abstention by the Joint List. Liberman continues to oppose reliance on either party, while Naftali Bennett’s reported opposition “at this stage" leaves room for interpretation.

Once again, the voter needs a glossary.

Joining a coalition, supporting it from outside and abstaining on its formation are different parliamentary arrangements. But changing the mechanism does not necessarily resolve the substantive issue.

If a politician objected to depending on a party because of its positions on national security, does dependence through abstention overcome that objection? Or does it simply provide a more convenient description?

Arab citizens possess the same political rights as other Israeli citizens. Their votes are legitimate, and their elected representatives are entitled to participate in parliamentary life.

Whether particular parties can sustain a government’s security policies is a separate question. Ra’am and the Joint List should be assessed individually, according to their positions and commitments.

Voters deserve to know what agreements would govern such an arrangement. What happens when a military operation becomes necessary? Can the government pass a budget? Which disagreements could bring it down?

A government must survive decisions, not merely its inaugural photograph.

Americans should recognize some of this. Politicians in the United States also discover unexpected flexibility after elections. Campaign promises encounter legislative arithmetic, competing interests and inconvenient realities.

I did not make aliyah expecting to discover a country free of politics.

But Israel’s system makes the gap between campaigning and governing particularly difficult to follow. We vote for a party list, while the eventual governing agreement emerges from negotiations afterward. A voter may understand the party’s platform without knowing which portions will survive the search for partners.

That is a reason to debate reform.

We need not agree immediately on a new electoral system to demand greater clarity from the existing one. Parties should identify their essential governing conditions before elections, distinguish those conditions from negotiable preferences, and explain which coalition arrangements they would accept.

When circumstances require a departure, leaders should identify it plainly and defend it publicly.

More structural reforms deserve serious consideration. But changing the ballot will accomplish little if politicians continue treating categorical promises as temporary campaign equipment.

Israel needs a functioning government. It also needs citizens who believe their participation means something beyond supplying bargaining strength to negotiators.

Compromise can be honorable. So can admitting that an election result requires reconsidering a promise.

The obligation is to explain the change.

After three elections in six years, I have learned how to cast an Israeli ballot. I am still trying to understand what promises come with it-and whether anyone is obliged to honor them.

Stephen M. Flatow is an attorney, chair of the Religious Zionists of America-Mizrachi, and author of “A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror." He divides his time between Jerusalem and New Jersey.