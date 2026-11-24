Deputy Supreme Court President Justice Noam Sohlberg considered taking his personal handgun out of its safe during a riot by haredi protesters in the yard of his home last June, but ultimately decided to leave it there, according to testimony he gave police, details of which were revealed by i24NEWS.

The testimony also sheds light on the conduct of the officers who arrived at the scene and Sohlberg's suspicions about advance preparations for the protest.

According to the report, while the justice was considering whether to take out his weapon, the first officer dispatched to the scene had already withdrawn out of fear of the protesters. The officer waited on a nearby street and returned to Sohlberg's home only after reinforcements arrived.

In his testimony to police, Sohlberg described the thought that crossed his mind during the incident and his decision not to take out the handgun, "I have a weapon in a safe. I briefly considered whether to take it out, but I decided not to take out the weapon. And the safe remained locked, but the thought crossed my mind."

Later in his testimony, Sohlberg also addressed the background to the riot at his home, linking the public climate surrounding the issue of haredi conscription to statements directed at him in the period preceding the incident. He said, "I head a Supreme Court panel that has been deliberating in recent months on the obligation to enlist and the withholding of benefits from draft-eligible men who have not enlisted. I sensed, mainly through the haredi media, a trend of public leaders lashing out at the person who headed the panel in those hearings."

Another issue the justice raised during questioning was the presence of journalists at the scene from the outset of the incident. He said, "The conclusion is that journalists knew and came here knowing what was going to happen."