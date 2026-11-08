National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir is demanding new elections following suspicions that the election results were manipulated, while opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to establish a national unity government.

In an interview with the This Morning program on Kan Reshet Bet, Ben Gvir claimed that the elections had been manipulated, criticized Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg, and warned that a unity government would paralyze the country.

"These elections were stolen. Things were done here that should never have been done. These elections were rigged. That is my position, that is my view. I think many Israelis feel the same way," Ben Gvir said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of suspicions concerning efforts to mobilize Arab voters to the polls and the ongoing investigation into the matter.

The minister argued that the suspicions justified holding another election, although he did not present evidence during the interview proving that the election results had actually been manipulated.

Ben Gvir also addressed the position of Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg regarding the possibility of changing the election results.

Although he made a point of expressing personal respect for Sohlberg, the minister made clear that he disagreed with his position.

"I have great respect for Justice Noam Sohlberg. I think he was wrong," he said, adding, "There must be new elections because of the manipulation."

Alongside his demand for new elections, Ben Gvir expressed strong opposition to Netanyahu's proposal to establish a national unity government.

According to Ben Gvir, a government composed of parties holding opposing positions would be unable to function, and their partnership would lead to mutual paralysis rather than effective decision-making.

"They will paralyze each other, each side will paralyze the other, and our country will be in terrible shape," the minister said.

He also made clear that he did not regard the proposal as a desirable political option.

"Do you really think I'm enthusiastic about joining a government like that?"

Ben Gvir said, however, that his opposition to the unity proposal did not indicate a crisis in his relationship with the Prime Minister.

Asked whether he believed Netanyahu's declaration that he would not abandon Ben Gvir or the Religious Zionism party during efforts to form a government, he replied, "I hope so. He made clear statements."

Ben Gvir emphasized that his disagreements with Netanyahu did not change his personal or political attitude toward him.

"I'm allowed to disagree with him. I respect him, appreciate him, love him, and sometimes disagree with him. That's fine. That's how it is between partners," he said.

The Otzma Yehudit chairman also directed criticism at Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Lieberman over their positions on the military conscription law and the possibility of cooperating with the haredi parties.

Ben Gvir claimed that the two had reversed their positions within a short period, portraying the change as a contradiction of their previous statements on the issue.

"They completely changed their tune overnight," Ben Gvir said.

He described the shift in their positions as "a complete reversal from zero to 100" and claimed that it amounted to "a slap in the face to IDF soldiers."