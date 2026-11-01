Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg stated on Sunday evening that the elections for the 26th Knesset were conducted properly and that their results will be upheld, despite an ongoing Shin Bet investigation into suspected foreign funding intended to influence the vote.

Sohlberg delivered the statement in a video address to the Israeli public, flanked by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Director David Zini. He emphasized that the position he presented was shared by all three officials.

"The elections for the 26th Knesset were conducted properly. Any irregularities are currently being examined. The election results reflect the will of the voters," Sohlberg declared.

His remarks came amid an investigation into allegations that funds originating from foreign countries, including Qatar and Turkey, were transferred to organizations operating within Israel's Arab community to influence voter turnout, potentially through illegal means.

Sohlberg confirmed that serious suspicions had emerged concerning foreign funding intended to influence the elections, potentially involving national security implications.

"Following the information presented to me, I instructed the Shin Bet to investigate the suspicions in accordance with the law," he stated.

However, he stressed that the existence of suspicions alone does not constitute grounds for challenging the election results.

"Suspicions are suspicions. Solid evidence is required to challenge the election results," Sohlberg said.

Addressing reports circulating in recent days about the Shin Bet investigation, Sohlberg stated that most of the reports were inaccurate. He explained that the investigation remains covert and is based on classified intelligence that cannot currently be disclosed.

He emphasized that although the allegations are serious and will be thoroughly investigated, the evidence currently available does not support claims that the overall election results could be overturned.

"Our position is that even if the suspicions are confirmed, this would not detract from the integrity of the electoral process or the election results as a whole," he said.

Sohlberg announced that a joint investigative team led by the Shin Bet, Israel Police and the State Attorney's Office would be established to examine the allegations. The Attorney General and other relevant authorities are participating in the investigative process and receiving updates on its progress and findings.

The Central Elections Committee chairman will continue monitoring the investigation until its conclusion, while the electoral process proceeds according to schedule.

Sohlberg also addressed concerns that the investigation could cast doubt on the legitimacy of votes cast by Arab citizens.

"There is nothing in these remarks to cast aspersions on voting in Arab society," he stated. "Citizens who went out to vote exercised their democratic right. Broad participation in elections is a welcome development in Arab society and among every sector of the Israeli public."

The investigation follows unusually high voter turnout in the Arab sector, which contributed to substantial gains for the Joint List and Ra'am (United Arab List) in Tuesday's elections.

According to previous reports, investigators are examining suspected transfers of money from foreign sources, including possible involvement by entities in Qatar and Turkey. Channel 12 also reported that the Shin Bet was investigating whether at least two additional countries had attempted to influence the elections.

Separately, Israel Police have investigated allegations of election bribery in the Negev, including claims that cash and fuel vouchers were distributed to voters in exchange for supporting Arab parties.

Several suspects were arrested in connection with the suspected election offenses, while police also examined photographs of fuel cards that circulated online. No connection had been established between those photographs and the other investigations at the time of the earlier reports.

Sohlberg concluded his address by assuring the public that the investigation would not delay the publication of the official election results.

"On Wednesday, the official results will be published and submitted to the President of the State, as they are. The results will be published on time. Your vote has been counted. Your decision will be respected," he declared.