UN adopts Israeli-initiated resolution promoting entrepreneurship and innovation

The United Nations on Monday adopted a resolution on “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development," Initiated jointly by Israel and several other countries.

The resolution was adopted with 145 countries voting in favor, 8 abstaining, and 27 voting against.

The resolution highlights the central role of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth, job creation and innovation, as well as in developing practical solutions to global challenges, including food security and sustainable agriculture, climate and energy technologies, the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

It also emphasizes the importance of empowering women, young people and diverse communities through entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The resolution further calls for strengthening international cooperation, technology incubators, research and development, and the transfer of knowledge and technology between countries.

In recent weeks, Israel’s Mission to the United Nations led a significant diplomatic effort to secure broad international support for the Israeli-initiated resolution, working closely with partners around the world.

Israeli officials noted that the resolution’s adoption and the broad support it received reflect continued international interest in Israel’s expertise in innovation, entrepreneurship and technology, as well as the willingness of many countries to cooperate with Israel in developing practical solutions to global development challenges.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, said, “Israel is at the forefront of global entrepreneurship. Today’s adoption of this resolution at the United Nations proves once again that countries around the world turn to Israel and seek to work with us on innovation, entrepreneurship, and real solutions to global challenges. We will continue to lead initiatives at the UN that deliver tangible results and position Israel at the forefront of international efforts."