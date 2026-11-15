President Isaac Herzog hosted a delegation of UN ambassadors at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Sunday evening, warning of the threat posed by Iran and stressing the importance of disarming Hamas.

The delegation, led by Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, received a briefing on Israel’s security and diplomatic challenges, including the multi-front conflict against the Iranian-led axis of terror and developments across the region.

“The issue of Iran is looming over us, threatening the entire region," Herzog told the ambassadors.

Herzog spoke of the need for dialogue with Lebanon and Syria, as well as the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza. He said the resolution calls for Hamas to be disarmed as the next step, describing this as “the real test for everything."

“Once Hamas is disarmed, the technocratic government will go in, and there will be a brand new chapter in the history of the people of Gaza, including on the humanitarian issues," he stated.

The President thanked the ambassadors for visiting Israel and expressed appreciation for Danon’s work defending Israel at the UN and for those who organized the delegation.

Following the meeting, Danon said, “I want to thank the President for this important and insightful discussion. We brought the ambassadors to Jerusalem so they could see the reality on the ground firsthand, a reality that is too often distorted in the halls of the United Nations."