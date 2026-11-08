The British government is spearheading an initiative to issue a joint statement by around 50 countries, expected this week, outlining a series of demands on Israel regarding the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Among other things, the countries are calling for expanded operations at border crossings, fewer restrictions on the entry of equipment and humanitarian aid, access for journalists and international delegations, and guarantees that aid organizations will be allowed to continue operating in Gaza.

The initiative also links these demands to maintaining the ceasefire and advancing efforts to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the 20-point plan. The countries are expected to argue that an international presence in Gaza would provide greater transparency regarding the humanitarian situation and developments on the ground.

The British initiative has drawn sharp criticism in Israel, particularly over its emphasis on imposing demands on the Israeli government without making Hamas's disarmament a central priority.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized Britain, saying, "The Labour government has forgotten that Hamas exists. Time and again, the international community points an accusing finger at Israel while ignoring the terrorist organization's responsibility for the situation in the Gaza Strip."

Danon said the international community should focus on preventing Hamas from regaining control of Gaza rather than imposing additional demands on Israel.

"Instead of publishing yet another list of demands on Israel, it is time to demand the disarmament of Hamas and prevent the terrorist organization from ruling Gaza again," he said.

Rejecting attempts to portray Israel as responsible for the plight of Gaza's residents, Danon placed the blame squarely on Hamas.

"Israel is not the enemy of Gaza's residents. Hamas is the one that has turned them into hostages of its reign of terror," he said.

"Anyone who truly wants a better future for Gaza's residents must focus on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and ensuring a reality in which Hamas can no longer threaten Israel or Gaza's residents. One-sided statements will neither advance peace nor improve the humanitarian situation," he concluded.