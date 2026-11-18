The United Nations General Assembly's Fourth Committee approved four resolutions singling out Israel on Wednesday, while adopting none concerning the ongoing war in Sudan, where more than 150,000 people have been killed and over 12 million displaced, according to the Geneva-based watchdog organization UN Watch.

The four resolutions, approved by a committee comprising all 193 UN member states, will now proceed to the full General Assembly for final votes in December, where they are expected to pass.

According to an analysis by UN Watch, the General Assembly is expected to adopt at least 11 resolutions targeting Israel by the end of 2026, more than the number of resolutions concerning all other countries combined.

By comparison, the General Assembly is expected to adopt one resolution each concerning North Korea, Iran and Myanmar, two concerning the United States, and three concerning Russia.

The resolutions approved Wednesday address alleged Israeli "repressive measures" against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights, reaffirm the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and condemn alleged incitement by Israeli settlers.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, sharply condemned the votes, accusing the international body of disproportionately targeting the Jewish state while ignoring atrocities elsewhere.

"In Sudan, more than 150,000 people have been killed and 12 million driven from their homes, and the UN's answer is four more resolutions against Israel," Neuer said. "It's surreal."

"These resolutions won't protect a single Palestinian or bring peace one inch closer. Their only purpose is to demonize the Jewish state. No one should mistake this ritual for a defense of human rights."

Neuer also criticized European countries expected to support the resolutions, accusing them of applying a double standard when addressing human rights violations around the world.

"France, Germany, Sweden and other EU states are expected to vote for most of the 11 resolutions against Israel. Yet they haven't introduced a single General Assembly resolution on Sudan, China, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Turkey, Pakistan, Vietnam or Algeria, or on 175 other countries," he said.

"Outrage that switches on only to castigate Israel is not a human rights policy - it's an obsession."

UN Watch: UNRWA resolution ignores Hamas infiltration

UN Watch reserved particular criticism for the annual resolution supporting UNRWA, accusing the General Assembly committee of overlooking evidence of terrorist involvement among the agency's employees.

"Today's resolution concerning UNRWA refuses to mention that hundreds of UNRWA employees promoted or actually took part in terrorism, as revealed in UN Watch's map of the UNRWA Terror Network," Neuer said.

The resolution praised the "considerable progress" allegedly achieved by UNRWA in implementing reforms intended to address terrorist infiltration and support within the organization.

According to the resolution, UNRWA has completed 41 of 50 required reforms.

However, UN Watch challenged those figures, citing its September 2026 investigation, which found that only 13 of the 50 reforms had actually been implemented.

The watchdog organization's investigation also found that Hamas remained deeply embedded in UNRWA schools and staff unions.

The UNRWA resolution encountered significant opposition from Western countries, with several European Union member states abstaining.

Germany, Italy, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovenia and Latvia were among the countries that declined to support the measure.

Neuer welcomed the abstentions while criticizing other Western governments for continuing to support the agency.

"We welcome those EU countries who joined the U.S. in pulling support for the endorsement of UNRWA. However, too many Western states continue to provide financial and political support for the terror-infested agency," he said.

Syria-sponsored resolution condemns Israel over Golan Heights

Another resolution approved by the committee condemned Israel for alleged "repressive measures" against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights and demanded that Israel relinquish control of the strategic territory.

The resolution was drafted and co-sponsored by Syria, drawing particularly sharp criticism from UN Watch.

"One of today's resolutions, drafted and co-sponsored by Syria, falsely condemns Israel for 'repressive measures' against Syrian citizens in the Golan Heights," Neuer said.

"Syria's rulers have slaughtered their own citizens for decades: Assad with barrel bombs and poison gas, and the new regime with massacres of Alawites on the coast and Druze in Suwayda. For Syria to lecture Israel on repression is obscene."

Neuer pointed to the massacres of Druze civilians in southern Syria under the country's new leadership, questioning the UN's demand that Israel transfer control of the Golan Heights and its residents to Damascus.

"It's astonishing," he said.

"After Ahmed al-Sharaa's jihadi troops committed a massacre against the Druze people in nearby Suwayda, how can the UN call for thousands of more Druze to be handed over to Syria? The text is morally galling, and logically absurd."

'A disproportionate assault against the Jewish state'

Neuer concluded by accusing the United Nations of undermining its own credibility through what he described as an annual campaign of selective condemnations against Israel.

"Today's farce at the General Assembly underscores a simple fact: the UN's automatic majority has no interest in truly helping Palestinians, nor in protecting anyone's human rights; the goal of these ritual, one-sided condemnations is to scapegoat Israel," he said.

He warned that the disproportionate attention directed at Israel damages the credibility of the international institution and contradicts the principles upon which it was founded.

"The UN's disproportionate assault against the Jewish state undermines the institutional credibility of what is supposed to be an impartial international body," Neuer stated.

"Politicization and selectivity harm its founding mission, eroding the UN Charter's promise of equal treatment to all nations large and small."

The four resolutions will be submitted to the full General Assembly in December, adding to the series of Israel-related measures expected to be adopted before the end of the year.