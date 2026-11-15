ארי שפיץ: כמה רגליים צריך לאבד בשביל לגרום לאחדות

Israeli war hero Ari Spitz, who lost both legs and an arm in battle in Gaza, visited the Unity Tent erected by MK Elisha Medan (Likud) and called for the formation of a broad national government that would bring political forces together.

During his visit, Spitz spoke with Medan, who also lost both legs in battle, about the need to overcome divisions between the political camps and the responsibility of elected officials to work together. He said, "We are here to cry out to our leaders. They need to take national responsibility and all join together".

He later published a post on his Instagram account in which he wrote, "How many legs must be lost to bring about unity?", referring to his own severe injuries and those sustained by Elisha Medan during the war.

Medan joined the call and expressed bewilderment at the difficulty of holding a dialogue between the sides. He said that precisely because of the disagreements, it was important to demonstrate that it was possible to sit together and find common ground. He said, "It is inconceivable to me that we cannot talk to one another. We need to show everyone that we can sit together and talk, and that the common ground between us is enormous".

Another IDF reservist-turned-lawmaker, MK Itamar Eitam (Religious Zionist party), also addressed the obstacles to forming a broad government. He said, "There are disagreements, fears and a lack of trust. We must overcome them for the sake of the people of Israel. We knew how to do this in battle-we will know how to do it in the Knesset as well".