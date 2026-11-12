An unexploded British missile dating back about a century was discovered in recent days near the "Island of Quiet" farm in the Binyamin region, which serves as a place for wounded IDF soldiers and security personnel to recover and regain their strength.

Recent rains exposed the unexploded ordnance, which was found by the Binyamin Regional Council’s security department. A sapper arrived shortly afterward and destroyed it in a controlled explosion.

The missile was found near Route 437, close to Yinon Farm and the "Island of Quiet" farm.

"Island of Quiet - For Wounded Security Personnel" was founded by Shivi and Or Cohen Arazi, residents of the town of Alon, with support from the Binyamin Regional Council and out of the couple's own experience of coping with trauma and rebuilding their lives.

Shivi, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder, initially wanted a quiet spot in nature where he could find relief and cope with the challenges he faced. Over time, the place he created with his wife became a refuge for dozens of wounded IDF soldiers and security personnel from the area, who come to enjoy the open spaces, participate in activities, and find some respite from their daily struggles.

Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Yisrael Ganz said, "There’s something special about finding unexploded ordnance from about a century ago right next to a farm that offers peace and healing to wounded security personnel. On the one hand, this a remnant of this region’s past, and on the other a farm where those wounded in today’s wars can find a place to recover and regain their strength."