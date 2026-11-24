Israeli Ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor paid a hospital visit on Monday to Karoline Preisler, a German politician and prominent supporter of Israel who was injured in an assault during an anti-Israel demonstration in Berlin on Saturday.

The attack drew condemnation from Jewish organizations and German officials, who expressed concern over the violence directed against an activist known for her opposition to antisemitism.

“Karoline stands up to hatred. For years. Out of conviction. With admirable courage. She has long been used to insults and hostility," Prosor wrote on social media following his visit.

“The fact that she has now also been physically attacked is an intolerable escalation," he added.

The European Jewish Congress voiced solidarity with Preisler, commending her continued support for Israel and the Jewish community.

“It is utterly unacceptable that someone standing peacefully against hatred should become the victim of violence. Political disagreement can never justify physical aggression or intimidation," the organization stated on social media, adding, “Standing against antisemitism must never come at the cost of personal safety."

Germany’s commissioner for Jewish life and the fight against antisemitism, Katharina von Schnurbein, said the incident illustrated how antisemitism poses a danger to all those who uphold democratic principles.

“But the rule of law must and will prevail," she wrote.

Preisler, 55, a member of Germany's Free Democratic Party (FDP), was injured following a confrontation with a participant in a pro-Palestinian Arab rally in Berlin's Schöneberg district.

According to Berlin police, the incident took place at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, shortly before the demonstration concluded. A 25-year-old woman allegedly kicked Preisler following a dispute between the two, causing the politician to fall.

Although Preisler initially declined medical treatment despite complaining of headaches, she was subsequently admitted to the hospital.

Describing her injuries to the German newspaper Bild, Preisler said, "The forceful kick to my midsection caused me to fall backward and hit my head on the pavement. Since then, I've been struggling with nausea, dizziness, and pain, vomiting, and other symptoms."

Police detained the suspect for questioning. An investigation remains underway.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke with Preisler on Saturday following the assault, expressing appreciation for her unwavering support of Israel.

"I spoke a short while ago with Karoline Preisler, who was attacked and injured this evening by pro-Palestinian protesters in Berlin, to check on her well-being. I thanked her for standing with Israel and told her that her perseverance is inspiring and her courage is admirable," Sa'ar wrote on social media.

He added, "We are all with you, Karoline. Thank you for being who you are."

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, also denounced the attack.

“Outraged by the assault on German pro-Israel activist Karoline Preisler by pro-Hamas thugs in Berlin. May she go from strength to strength!" he wrote.