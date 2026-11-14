Mohammed al-Fateh, 40, a former personal bodyguard to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, is expected to be extradited from Britain to Germany on suspicion of involvement in planning attacks against Jews and Israelis in Europe.

German authorities requested his extradition, alleging that he was involved in preparations for attacks planned in Germany or Austria around the second anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack.

Al-Fateh, who also uses the name Mohammed Naim, is suspected of playing a central role in transporting and storing weapons intended for use by members of the terrorist cell. The German investigation is examining the involvement of seven suspects affiliated with Hamas who allegedly planned to attack Jewish or Israeli targets in Europe.

The extradition request stated that a man identified as "Mohammed A.", believed to be al-Fateh, was involved in transferring weapons to Vienna, Austria, where they were hidden for possible use in an attack. It further alleged that he had recorded a video in advance claiming responsibility on behalf of Hamas for the planned attack.

In a video published by German media, al-Fateh appears masked and promises, "revenge for the genocide in Gaza."

Al-Fateh was arrested in Britain following a violent incident in which he attacked a bailiff who came to his home with a knife. He was convicted of unlawful wounding, possession of two knives and criminal damage, but acquitted of the more serious charge of wounding with intent.

Alongside the criminal proceedings against him in Britain, German authorities pursued his extradition over suspicions of involvement in terrorist activity. According to the information provided, he is expected to be extradited to Germany after completing his prison sentence in Britain.

Al-Fateh moved to Britain in 2015 and obtained British citizenship in 2020. He previously served as the personal bodyguard of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas leader who was killed in 2024.

The German investigation focuses on suspected preparations by Hamas operatives to carry out attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe, and on al-Fateh's alleged role in transferring weapons and preparing for the attack.