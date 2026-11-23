Iran could launch strikes against American military bases in European countries, including Britain, Germany, and Bulgaria, if those facilities are used to attack Iranian territory, a senior Iranian lawmaker warned on Monday.

Abbas Moghtadaei, deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security Committee, told Iran's official Student News Network (SNN) that Tehran would not distinguish between American military installations in Europe and those in the Middle East when determining its response to a US attack.

"For us, the presence of an American base in Britain, Germany, or Bulgaria is no different from the presence of an American base in Bahrain," Moghtadaei said.

"If America uses the territory of any country to launch operations against Iran, that country could become a target of Iran's response," he warned.

According to Moghtadaei, European governments have indicated that they do not support American military action against Iran. However, he claimed that Washington has begun discussions with several European countries regarding access to their territory and military facilities.

The Iranian lawmaker reiterated Tehran's warning that if the United States uses its bases anywhere in the world to attack Iran, there would be "no geographical restrictions" on Tehran's response.

His remarks follow a similar warning issued on November 11 by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, who said American military facilities in Europe could also be targeted.

"If the Americans make a mistake and attack Iran, we will not strike only nearby bases," Rezaei warned, adding that Tehran could also target "distant American bases."

The latest threats follow reports in August that Iranian military officials were considering strikes against US installations in southeastern Europe, including Bulgaria and Cyprus, in the event of renewed hostilities.

On November 14, Iranian state television warned that modifications to the country's Khorramshahr ballistic missiles could potentially allow them to reach American military installations in Europe, specifically identifying RAF Fairford in Britain as a possible target. The claimed capability has not been independently verified.