Karoline Preisler, a German politician and outspoken supporter of Israel, was assaulted Saturday during a pro-Palestinian Arab demonstration in Berlin, according to local police.

The 55-year-old Free Democratic Party (FDP) politician was attacked shortly after an altercation with a female demonstrator in the city's Schöneberg district.

Berlin police said the confrontation occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m., as the demonstration was ending. Following the initial dispute, a 25-year-old female participant allegedly kicked Preisler, knocking her to the ground.

Preisler reported experiencing headaches after the assault but declined medical assistance at the scene. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about her injuries.

She later told the German newspaper Bild, "The forceful kick to my midsection caused me to fall backward and hit my head on the pavement. Since then, I've been struggling with nausea, dizziness, and pain, vomiting, and other symptoms."

Police detained the 25-year-old suspect for questioning and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Preisler has become known for attending pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrations with signs supporting Israel and, during the period when hostages were being held in Gaza, highlighting their captivity.

The politician, whose grandfather served in the Nazi military, has faced repeated threats and physical violence because of her public activism.

Saturday's assault prompted expressions of solidarity from political leaders in Germany and Israel.

FDP leader Wolfgang Kubicki condemned the attack and expressed support for Preisler, warning those responsible that their actions would not succeed.

"Appalling. The entire FDP stands behind Karoline Preisler. And to the attackers: Your hatred will not prevail. You will discover what a liberal state governed by the rule of law is capable of," Kubicki wrote on social media.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also contacted Preisler following the incident to inquire about her condition and thank her for her continued support of Israel.

"I spoke a short while ago with Karoline Preisler, who was attacked and injured this evening by pro-Palestinian protesters in Berlin, to check on her well-being. I thanked her for standing with Israel and told her that her perseverance is inspiring and her courage is admirable," Sa'ar wrote on social media.

He concluded, "We are all with you, Karoline. Thank you for being who you are."

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, wrote, “Outraged by the assault on German pro-Israel activist Karoline Preisler by pro-Hamas thugs in Berlin. May she go from strength to strength!"