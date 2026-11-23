Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Together party, sharply condemned rioting by Jewish extremists in Judea and Samaria on Monday, calling their actions "despicable Jewish terrorism" and blaming the outgoing government for allowing the phenomenon to persist.

Bennett also claimed that the violence endangers the future of the settlement enterprise and damages Israel's international standing.

"Despicable Jewish terrorism is utterly at odds with Jewish moral values," Bennett wrote. "It also inflicts enormous damage on the State of Israel and poses the greatest danger to the future of the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria."

"This is yet another resounding failure of the outgoing government."

Bennett sought to distinguish between the settler community and the groups involved in the violence, saying, "The settlement enterprise consists of hundreds of thousands of good, law-abiding citizens who contribute a great deal to the country. By contrast, a group of violent rioters is tarnishing their reputation and causing enormous harm to us all."

"Even in the face of the unfolding disaster in Judea and Samaria, this failed government is turning a blind eye," he wrote. "The government's ministers and its leader are canceling administrative detention orders for a few votes in the primaries, tacitly backing the violent rioters and ignoring the stark warnings from the security forces."

"This time they will not be able to say, 'We didn't know.'"

According to Bennett, the rioting also undermines IDF operations in Judea and Samaria, where troops are forced to devote time and resources to addressing violence by Jews.

"The price is paid by IDF soldiers and commanders in Judea and Samaria, who spend most of their time not protecting Jews and pursuing terrorists, but chasing Jewish rioters," he added. "We will put an end to this anarchy. We will restore Israel's standing in the world, support IDF soldiers and ensure that a violent handful does not endanger so many good citizens."