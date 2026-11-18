Disagreements among leaders of the Eisenkot bloc over the possibility of forming a unity government with Benjamin Netanyahu emerged in quotes from their meeting published by Channel 13 News.

According to the report, Bennett referred during the bloc leaders' meeting to a conversation he had held with Netanyahu, telling his partners it was, "half security-related and half political". Bennett also raised the possibility of forming a unity government with a rotation agreement for the premiership, under which Eisenkot would serve first.

However, the proposal met with opposition from Democrats chairman Yair Golan and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, who firmly opposed joining a coalition with Netanyahu. The two made clear, "We will not sit with Netanyahu in any form or in any way".

Eisenkot, for his part, focused during the meeting on the need to form a government as quickly as possible. He described Israel's situation as, "a genuine emergency", and warned against further delays in coalition talks.

Eisenkot said efforts must be made to form a government promptly, even if initially only a narrow government could be formed to serve temporarily. He said, "We are wasting time for no reason".

Earlier, following the meeting, the leaders of the anti-Netanyahu bloc issued a statement saying, "All the party leaders see eye to eye on the urgency of establishing a national emergency government led by Eisenkot and replacing Netanyahu in the Prime Minister's Office-as a top priority and as soon as possible. It was agreed that the parties would continue working together, swiftly and in coordination, toward this goal. This is the imperative of the hour".

The statement also noted that the meeting included updates on progress in the various tracks of negotiations to form a government, as well as political moves in the Knesset, foremost among them the election of MK Matan Kahana as speaker.

MK Yair Lapid posted on X after the meeting, writing, "I do not usually provide updates in the middle of coalition negotiations, but here is a brief update for everyone who is concerned: Bennett and I continue to work tirelessly to form the government of change led by Gadi Eisenkot. Naturally, this is a period in which every meeting, security briefing or conversation sparks waves of rumors and speculation. This does not cause us to take our eyes off the goal: forming a new, good and effective government that will be able to address the security, economic and diplomatic challenges Israel faces".