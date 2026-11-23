President Isaac Herzog spoke on Monday with Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, congratulating him on his return to his position following a decision by the company's board of directors.

During the conversation, Herzog expressed his deep appreciation for Huang's continued support for the State of Israel and his commitment to strengthening cooperation between Nvidia and Israel.

The President emphasized the importance of Huang's support for Israel, particularly during the country's current challenges, describing it as a reflection of the strong relationship between the American technology giant and the Jewish state.

Herzog also highlighted Nvidia's confidence in Israeli talent and Israel's standing as a global leader in technological innovation.

According to the President's Office, Herzog stressed that the relationship between Nvidia and Israel demonstrates the importance of Israeli human capital and the country's contributions to the global technology industry.

The President wished Huang continued success following his return to his position and expressed hope that the two would have an opportunity to meet in person in the near future, either in Israel or abroad.

Herzog also voiced his hope that the relationship between Nvidia and Israel would continue to expand and strengthen in the coming years.

Huang thanked Herzog for his words of encouragement, saying that he was deeply moved by the President's message.

The Nvidia founder also stated that he intended to make the most of the second chance he had been given following the board's decision.

The conversation underscored the close relationship between Israel and Nvidia, as well as the importance Israeli leaders attach to maintaining strong ties with one of the world's leading technology companies.