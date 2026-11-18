Nvidia's board of directors has unanimously accepted the resignation of former CEO Jensen Huang and has no intention of reinstating him, board chair Harvey Jones announced Tuesday night.

Speaking at the beginning of the company's earnings call, Jones confirmed that the board would not consider bringing Huang back, despite the Nvidia founder's public statement earlier in the day expressing his willingness to resume his former position.

Jones also expressed the board's “every confidence" in Chief Financial Officer and interim CEO Colette Kress, who will continue leading the technology giant while the company searches for a permanent chief executive.

The announcement followed Huang's first public comments since his resignation amid reports of extramarital relationships, including an alleged affair with a woman suspected of having connections to Chinese intelligence.

In a statement posted on social media Tuesday, Huang acknowledged his conduct and apologized for the difficulties it had caused Nvidia's leadership.

"I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely," he wrote.

Huang, who founded Nvidia and helped establish the company as a leading force in the artificial intelligence industry, said he had received considerable encouragement from employees, investors and others urging him to return.

He acknowledged having "made serious mistakes in my personal life" but suggested that his experience could still benefit Nvidia as it confronts technological, commercial and geopolitical challenges.

According to Huang, people continued to "reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics".

"If the board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," Huang stated.

However, Jones's subsequent announcement made clear that the board did not intend to extend such an invitation.

Huang's resignation followed revelations concerning multiple alleged extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a woman suspected of being an intelligence asset for Beijing.

The allegations have also attracted the attention of American lawmakers, with Huang expected to appear before several congressional committees in the coming weeks to answer questions about the suspected Chinese intelligence connection.

Nvidia's board has been investigating his conduct, including allegations that he had an affair with another company executive.

Despite the scandal, Huang has continued to receive support from prominent technology executives who have praised his contributions to the artificial intelligence boom.

An online petition calling for his reinstatement also began circulating over the weekend.

Nevertheless, the board's decision leaves Kress in charge on an interim basis as Nvidia proceeds with its search for a new permanent CEO.