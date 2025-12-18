NVIDIA officially announced on Thursday that it has chosen Kiryat Tivon as the site for its new R&D campus, which will accommodate up to 10,000 employees.

When completed, it will include up to 160,000 square meters of built space, parks and common areas across a 90 dunams land, inspired by NVIDIA’s iconic Santa-Clara headquarters design.

Onsite construction is expected to begin in 2027, with initial occupancy planned for 2031.

The campus will include workspaces and amenities, including parks, visitor center, and cafés. It will also include labs and collaborative areas that foster innovation within NVIDIA and with partners, startups, and the broader ecosystem, supporting NVIDIA’s growth in the country.

This expansion, representing a long-term, multibillion shekels investment, underscores NVIDIA’s commitment to its Israel R&D operations.

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA Founder and CEO, said, "Israel is home to some of the world’s most brilliant technologists and has become NVIDIA’s second home. Our new campus will be a place where our teams can collaborate, invent, and build the future of AI. This investment reflects our deep and enduring commitment to our families in Israel and their unique contributions to the AI era.”

Amit Krig, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering and Israel Site Leader, added, “NVIDIA’s growth in Israel has been remarkable, driven by the extraordinary talent and engineering excellence of our teams. We’re grateful to Jensen and NVIDIA’s leadership for their trust and support in this next phase of growth, and to the Ministry of Treasury and the Israel Land Authority for their partnership. We look forward to bringing this vision to life and continuing to build the future of AI.”

Ido Greenblum, Head of the Kiryat Tivon Regional Council, welcomed the move, saying, “We are proud and pleased by NVIDIA’s decision to build its new campus in Kiryat Tivon. This is a transformative project for the council and for the entire northern region. We are committed to leveraging this partnership to drive new opportunities, economic growth, and global innovation, while helping to build a vibrant and sustainable technology ecosystem in the area. We are confident that NVIDIA’s choice of this region will prove to be the right one, and we thank the company for its trust.”