Tech giant Nvidia announced Monday that its board of directors has unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately, reversing its earlier decision not to bring him back following his resignation amid allegations involving a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.

President Donald Trump welcomed the announcement, praising the board's decision and reaffirming his support for Huang's return to the technology giant.

"The Nvidia Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump said in a statement.

"The Country needs Jensen's leadership at Nvidia in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," he added.

The President said the US government had found no reason to believe Huang's reinstatement would threaten national security.

"The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the US Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct," Trump stated.

"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure," he added.

Trump also emphasized that Nvidia must continue investigating potential violations of US export controls to ensure compliance with its legal obligations and protect American national security.

The President had previously expressed support for Huang's reinstatement on November 16, telling reporters that he "would not mind" seeing him return to the company and suggesting that Huang had learned from the controversy.

Earlier Monday, Trump renewed his call for Nvidia to bring Huang back, joining a growing campaign among technology executives and investors supporting his return.

In its announcement, Nvidia said its board reached the decision following a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, which satisfied directors regarding his candor and ability to lead the company.

The board also received input from senior US government officials and concluded that reinstating Huang would not pose a national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board chair Harvey C. Jones said.

"We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company," Jones added.

Jones will remain chairman of the board, while Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO following Huang's departure, will continue as Nvidia's chief financial officer.

Huang welcomed the decision, thanking the board, company executives, employees, shareholders, and his family for their support.

"I am honored to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said.

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," he added. "I can't wait to get back to work."

Huang resigned from Nvidia on November 11 following reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who was suspected of connections to Chinese intelligence.

The controversy also raised questions about potential exposure of sensitive information and compliance with US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.

Following his departure, senior figures in Silicon Valley began campaigning for his return, with support from prominent technology executives, including Elon Musk.

Huang subsequently expressed his willingness to resume his position, saying he would return if the board determined that doing so would serve the interests of Nvidia and the United States.

However, Nvidia's board announced on November 17 that it did not intend to reinstate him, with Jones expressing confidence in Kress and confirming that the company was searching for a permanent replacement.

Monday's announcement reverses that position.

Despite Huang's reinstatement, Nvidia stressed that an independent investigation into reports that he had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation would continue.

The investigation is being conducted by a committee composed entirely of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel. Huang has pledged his full cooperation.

The company also announced the creation of a National Security and Export Control Committee, composed of independent directors, to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

In addition, Nvidiais establishing a new chief compliance officer position to oversee compliance throughout the company.

Nvidia said it would continue cooperating with ongoing US government investigations and inquiries.