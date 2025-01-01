Nvidia
NvidiaiStock

Nvidia Corp. has finalized its acquisition of Israeli startup Run:ai, securing access to software designed to optimize the performance of intelligence computing hardware, Bloomberg reported.

The acquisition was finalized on Monday, according to the report.

Run:ai’s software, which currently operates exclusively on Nvidia-based systems, will soon be open-sourced. This move will allow others to utilize the code to fine-tune computers powered by hardware from Nvidia’s competitors, according to a statement on Run:ai’s website.

“We are eager to build on the achievements we’ve obtained until now, expand our talented team, and grow our product and market reach,” Run:ai said. “Open sourcing the software will enable it to extend its availability to the entire AI ecosystem.”

Related articles:

The company declined to disclose the financial terms of the acquisition. However, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported in April that the deal was valued at $700 million. This marks Nvidia’s most significant acquisition in Israel since its $7 billion purchase of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. in 2020.

Run:ai, founded in 2018 by Omri Geller and Ronen Dar, has been collaborating closely with Nvidia since 2020. Nvidia highlighted this partnership when it first announced the acquisition earlier this year.