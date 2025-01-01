Nvidia Corp. has finalized its acquisition of Israeli startup Run:ai, securing access to software designed to optimize the performance of intelligence computing hardware, Bloomberg reported.

The acquisition was finalized on Monday, according to the report.

Run:ai’s software, which currently operates exclusively on Nvidia-based systems, will soon be open-sourced. This move will allow others to utilize the code to fine-tune computers powered by hardware from Nvidia’s competitors, according to a statement on Run:ai’s website.

“We are eager to build on the achievements we’ve obtained until now, expand our talented team, and grow our product and market reach,” Run:ai said. “Open sourcing the software will enable it to extend its availability to the entire AI ecosystem.”

The company declined to disclose the financial terms of the acquisition. However, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported in April that the deal was valued at $700 million. This marks Nvidia’s most significant acquisition in Israel since its $7 billion purchase of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. in 2020.

Run:ai, founded in 2018 by Omri Geller and Ronen Dar, has been collaborating closely with Nvidia since 2020. Nvidia highlighted this partnership when it first announced the acquisition earlier this year.