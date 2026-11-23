זירת התאונה הקטלנית בצומת גינתון צילום: דוברות זק"א

Senior Master Sgt. Barak Assoulin, a 46-year-old Border Police officer from Gedera, was the motorcyclist killed today (Monday) in a traffic accident at Ginaton Junction on Route 40, near Lod. He is survived by his parents and three children.

Assoulin was on his way home when the accident occurred. He served in the Border Police for many years, most recently as the operational transport coordinator at Border Police headquarters.

He enlisted in the Border Police in 1999 and began his career service in 2002. Throughout his service, Assoulin held a variety of combat and command positions.

The late Senior Master Sgt. Barak Assoulin Photo: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit

Magen David Adom motorcycle unit paramedic Elhanan Alon, motorcycle unit medic Moshe Stern and emergency medical technician Pniel Buskila said, "This was a very serious traffic accident. The motorcyclist was lying on the side of the road, unconscious, with no pulse and not breathing, and suffering from severe injuries. We performed resuscitation, including chest compressions and rescue breaths, but his injury was critical, and we had to pronounce him dead at the scene".

The scene of the fatal accident at Ginaton Junction Photo: Magen David Adom Spokesperson's Unit

A police statement said, "The Israel Police and Border Police announce with deep sorrow and grief the death of Border Police officer Senior Master Sgt. Barak Assoulin, who was killed today in a motorcycle accident at Ginaton Junction on Route 40 while on his way home. The Israel Police and Border Police bow their heads and share in his family's profound grief".