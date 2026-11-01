18 people apprehended during a joint operation in the south (Video: Israel Police)

Israeli security forces apprehended 18 individuals suspected of entering Israel illegally during a joint operation near the Tarkumiya Crossing on Saturday evening, the Israel Police announced on Sunday.

The operation was launched after authorities received reports of suspects crossing the security line south of the crossing. Southern Border Police officers, IDF soldiers, and officers from the Kiryat Gat Police Station were dispatched to locate and apprehend the suspects.

As security forces searched the area, the suspects attempted to evade capture by fleeing into the surrounding wooded hills.

Border Police officers operating a drone spotted a group of suspects hiding on one of the hills and directed a helicopter and IDF troops to their location. The forces subsequently apprehended 15 suspects.

The operation continued near Highway 35, where three additional suspects were located and taken into custody.

All 18 suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning, according to the police.