Border Police motorcycle officers arrest two suspects; loaded & cocked handgun found on on

Border Police officers arrested two suspects riding a motorcycle on Highway 65 in northern Israel after discovering a loaded and cocked handgun concealed on one of them, police announced Monday.

The incident occurred on the night of November 5, when motorcycle officers from the Border Police Tactical Brigade were conducting an operation near the Iron Police Station.

During the operation, officers spotted a motorcycle carrying two individuals whose behavior aroused their suspicion.

The officers began following the motorcycle before instructing the rider to pull over for an inspection.

During a search, the officers discovered an FN handgun concealed on the passenger, with a magazine fully loaded with ammunition and the weapon's hammer cocked back.

Police also discovered a box containing additional 9mm ammunition in the suspect's pocket.

Following the discovery, the officers immediately arrested both suspects, residents of the Arab town of Kafr Qara, aged 22 and 26.

Detectives from the Border Police Tactical Brigade were called to the scene and assisted in transferring the two suspects to the Iron Police Station in the Coastal District for further investigation.

On Monday, November 16, following the investigation, police filed a prosecutor's declaration against the suspect who had been carrying the handgun, indicating their intention to pursue criminal charges.

The suspect's detention was extended until November 19, when prosecutors are expected to file an indictment against him on various weapons offenses, along with a request to keep him in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

Police did not specify the intended use of the handgun or whether the suspects were connected to any other criminal activity.