NVIDIA on Wednesday revealed plans to significantly expand its research and development operations in Israel by establishing a cutting-edge research and engineering data center in the country, reported GuruFocus.

Spanning 10,000 square meters and valued at approximately $500 million, this facility will be one of the largest and most advanced data center labs in the country.

NVIDIA plans to relocate its product and engineering teams to the new center, which is set to begin operations in the first half of 2025. The facility will focus on advancing next-generation data center technologies, including networking hardware, software, CPU design, and AI applications.

The data center will utilize NVIDIA's state-of-the-art liquid-cooled systems, including the Blackwell and Grace Blackwell Superchips, BlueField3 SuperNIC Spectrum-X800, and Quantum-X800 switches. These innovations are expected to enhance the company’s position as a leader in AI computing infrastructure.

This investment reflects NVIDIA's broader strategy to strengthen its role in global AI and data center technology.

"This underscores our commitment to leading the investment in high-performance computing. This new facility will be a key component in our continued growth and the innovation we drive in the AI and broader tech community," the company said.

Nvidia recently finalized its acquisition of Israeli startup Run:ai, securing access to software designed to optimize the performance of intelligence computing hardware.