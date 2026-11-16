Jensen Huang, Nvidia's former CEO, is considering returning to his post just days after resigning following reports of his romantic relationships, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China.

According to a report published Sunday by the British newspaper Financial Times, senior figures in the US technology industry are working to advance his return and are seeking White House support for the move.

The possibility of Huang's return comes as Nvidia's board continues an independent review of his conduct. His departure triggered a leadership crisis at the chipmaker, valued at approximately $4 trillion, and raised questions about its future management.

According to people familiar with the matter, Huang has already discussed the possibility of returning to lead the company with associates. One associate said he was working to assemble a group of senior Silicon Valley executives to pressure the board and enlist support from US administration officials.

The associate said Huang himself supports the initiative. He added that the former CEO enjoys broad support within the technology industry.

Alongside the behind-the-scenes discussions, a public campaign calling for Huang's return gained momentum over the weekend. The campaign, called "Bring Jensen Back", included an open letter signed by Nvidia employees, among others, and received Elon Musk's support.

However, efforts to bring Huang back could face opposition in Washington. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday called for a "dramatic shake-up" of Nvidia's leadership following the CEO's departure.

Despite the support, Huang's ability to influence the decision directly is limited. He does not hold enough shares to control the company's decisions and therefore cannot force the board to reverse the decision that ended his tenure.

Nvidia is meanwhile being led by Colette Kress, who was appointed interim CEO. Kress is working to stabilize the company ahead of Tuesday's quarterly earnings release amid uncertainty over its leadership.