Beyahad (Together) party chairman Naftali Bennett made clear to his political partners today (Tuesday) that he does not intend to abandon his push for a "revolution for those who serve" and that he sees the options as forming a unity government or holding another election, Channel 13 News reported.

According to the report, Bennett continues to explore the possibility of forming a unity government and is unwilling to take it off the agenda, even though some of his bloc partners have expressed opposition to cooperating with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier, Bennett attended a gathering at Elisha Medan's unity tent, where he addressed the need for cooperation among different segments of the public. He said, "We fight together and need to know how to work together".

He added, "I am very optimistic. I will not elaborate in this forum. There is not much time, and we need to form a good Zionist government and simply get to work".

Last week, it was reported that Bennett has consistently refrained from ruling out cooperation with Netanyahu and has remained silent on the issue in coordination with Gadi Eisenkot.