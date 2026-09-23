IDF reservist Neria Leiter, the son of Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter, and his wife Chana, was wounded in today's (Wednesday) terrorist attack near Route 443.

The family is asking the public to pray for the recovery of Neria Dov ben Chana.

Following the attack, Israel's Ambassador to the United States is making his way back to Israel from New York.

Ambassador Leiter wrote while on his way back to Israel: "I am grateful to the IDF, to the medical team at Shaare Zedek who are now fighting to save the life of Neria Dov ben Chana, and for the prayers of the people of Israel. I believe in the power of prayer, and I believe that when the people of Israel unite, miracles happen. Neria needs a miracle," the Ambassador stated.

He added: "Neria continued to serve in the reserves after losing his older brother, Moshe Yedidya Leiter, of blessed memory. Since October 7th, he has served hundreds of days in the reserves on multiple fronts."

"Palestinian terrorism seeks to uproot the people of Israel from their land. They choose death - we choose life."

Neria's brother, Maj. (res.) Moshe Yedidya Leiter, 39, of Ein Tzurim, a company commander in the IDF's Shaldag Unit, fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip approximately three years ago.

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a statement saying: "I pray for the speedy recovery of Neria Leiter, an IDF reservist who was seriously wounded in the terrorist attack at the Maccabim checkpoint, and the son of Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter. Yechiel, I strengthen you and your family and pray together with the entire people of Israel for your son's recovery."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir wrote: "I wish from the bottom of my heart a complete recovery and pray for the recovery of the son of Israel's Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, who was wounded in the terrorist attack this afternoon. Great strength to his family and friends at this time. Please, everyone, pray now for the recovery of Neria Dov ben Chana."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich added: "Together with the entire people of Israel, I pray for the recovery of a hero of Israel, Neria Dov ben Chana, the heroic soldier who was wounded today in the terrorist attack at the checkpoint. I send a huge embrace to Neria's father, Israel's Ambassador to the US, dear Yechiel, to his mother Chana, and to the entire Leiter family, who have paid a terrible price in blood in this war.

"Dear Leiter family, the people of Israel are with you and behind you. We are all praying for good news, with God's help."

In a Facebook post published several months ago, Neria Leiter wrote about his decision to return to reserve duty following his brother's death.

"Amid all the noise, I came to understand again that the real question isn't what everyone needs to do - but what I need to do. What is within my control. Whether I am part of it or not. Whether I get on the train or watch it go by."

He stressed that the decision to return to military service had been difficult.

"As a bereaved brother, after my brother Moshe, may God avenge his blood, was killed in the war, the decision to go back to reserve duty was not simple at all. Something in the heart truly tears. But I couldn't stand on the sidelines while my friends did another round and then another round. Internally, I didn't really have the option of staying home.

"And the truth? Despite all the difficulty, I feel an enormous privilege. The privilege of being part of these historic moments. The privilege of being with people who give of themselves without calculating too much. The privilege of being part of a group of people who are so different from one another in ordinary life - but when they're needed, everyone simply shows up."

He continued: "It amazes me every time how a group of civilians can, in a single moment, turn into soldiers. Without complaints, without keeping score, in the best atmosphere possible, with jokes that only we understand.

"In the end, despite all the difficulty, exhaustion and the price - it is an enormous privilege to be part of the generation that is living through this period and not merely reading about it afterward. A privilege to be part of a legendary group of good people. A privilege to be in this company and on this team. A privilege to defend our home."