Elisha Medan subtitles

Elisha Medan, the IDF reservist who was critically wounded in battle in the Gaza Strip and lost both legs, is running for the Knesset for the first time in this week's elections. However, the Likud candidate says that even a victory for the right-wing bloc should not necessarily result in the formation of a narrow coalition.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Medan, who holds the 15th spot on the Likud slate, called for the establishment of a broad government that would include representatives of the Zionist public that does not vote for the right. He also expressed a willingness to compromise on some of his political positions to make such a coalition possible.

Asked about those who oppose joining a government with Eisenkot, Bennett, Liberman, or Lapid, Medan responded: "I think a narrow government is unhealthy. However you look at it, half the nation is afraid, and they are Zionists."

"These are our brothers who serve alongside us in the IDF. We are fighting together now. We are all fighting together, and this is what mutual responsibility looks like. This is how we can truly win, when we are together."

Medan emphasized that the political differences between Israelis should not overshadow their shared commitment to the country.

"We are fighting side by side with Zionist people who care about this country, and they are afraid. They are not right-wing voters. I have quite a few friends like that."

"I won't be able to convince them to vote for Likud. I won't be able to convince them to vote for the right. These are their opinions, and those of their families and parents. But they care about the State of Israel. They are Zionists, and I want them to join the government. I want us to serve together. We are all together."

The Likud candidate said that achieving a broader coalition would require concessions, including on issues that he personally considers important.

"I am willing to accept that not everything I believe is right will be implemented. There are all kinds of things I want this government to do, and I am willing to give up on them so that others can join, feel comfortable, and feel that their views are also being taken into account."

According to Medan, the differences between the political camps are smaller than they appear.

"On most things, we see eye to eye. The common denominator is much larger than we think. We don't agree on 100% of the issues, but I am willing to compromise on the things we disagree about. We will try to resolve those issues as soon as possible. Right now, we have important issues to address."

Turning to the meaning of victory in the war, Medan spoke about his survival, his injuries, and the legacy of the soldiers who fell in battle.

"Absolute victory is that I am alive. And that right now, even though I cannot walk, I will stand on the Knesset floor, and I will walk."

Medan said that his friends who fell, along with other soldiers and civilians who lost their lives, left behind powerful messages for the living.

"Those who died, my friends, but not only my friends, also the other soldiers and people who were killed, left us some very powerful legacies."

He described their message as a call for Israelis to unite, continue fighting, and ensure the country's future.

Responding to a mention of a recording by fallen IDF soldier and teacher Yossi Hershkowitz, in which he urged his students to refrain from speaking ill of others and to remain united, Medan exclaimed: "Exactly. Forget the right and the left. It's all nonsense."

He noted that Hershkowitz was far from alone in leaving behind such a message.

"This recording is not just Yossi's. There is a book about the legacies of soldiers. You hear and see people, young people, but also older people, and you see what they left behind before they sacrificed their lives. That was their legacy."

"Keep fighting! You ask me what absolute victory is? This is absolute victory."

"Forget what it looks like physically. Absolute victory is that throughout our history, we, the people of Israel, have known that we must fight because we must leave a country, a state, and a people for the generations to come.

"This is absolute victory. We cannot be destroyed."