Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday addressed violence by hilltop activists, a day and a half after a wave of arson attacks in Judea and Samaria, reiterating his plan to transfer responsibility for civilian criminal law enforcement in the area from the IDF to the Israel Police.

Condemning the incidents, Katz said, "The ongoing violence by a handful of rioters in Judea and Samaria is a serious matter in every respect."

"The IDF should not and cannot handle civilian law enforcement among the Jewish population in Judea and Samaria, which grows every year. Therefore, at my direction, the IDF has drawn up a plan to transfer responsibility for civilian criminal law enforcement in Judea and Samaria to the Israel Police, which will be reinforced and prepare accordingly."

"The police have the appropriate tools to handle prevention, investigations, arrests and the criminal prosecution of those who break the law," he added.

Katz also emphasized that IDF soldiers should focus on security missions rather than civilian law enforcement, explaining, "Regular and reserve IDF soldiers should be defending the borders, operating against Palestinian terrorism and protecting Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and along the seam line."

Katz added that security operations were being conducted in accordance with the policy he leads with the prime minister's backing, and asserted that Palestinian terrorism had reached its lowest level in decades.

He explained that the issue should be addressed through a systemic change in the division of responsibilities between the security and law enforcement agencies. According to Katz, "The IDF should not and cannot handle civilian law enforcement. The police should and can, with the necessary reinforcements, and preparations must be made accordingly."

"Only in this way will it be possible to normalize the situation in Judea and Samaria and allow the settlements to flourish and prosper, while distinguishing between security and upholding the law."