Binyamin Governor and Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Ganz condemned the acts of arson and vandalism against Arabs in Judea and Samaria on Saturday night. He called on the police and the IDF to locate those responsible and bring them to justice.

Ganz stated, "I condemn the torching of vehicles and the graffiti in Judea and Samaria overnight. These serious acts also harm the settlement enterprise and the residents who build it every day. I demand that the Israel Police and the IDF work together decisively and bring those responsible to justice".

He also addressed the public discourse surrounding the incidents, saying, "At the same time, I consider it a serious matter that Israeli politicians are adopting the language and terminology of anti-Israel campaigns, foremost among them the term 'Jewish terrorism,' thereby serving those working to tarnish the State of Israel's image around the world".

He said the acts of violence should not reflect on all residents of Judea and Samaria, adding, "The attempt to exploit serious acts committed by a handful of criminals to tarnish an entire community and score political points at the expense of the residents of Judea and Samaria is irresponsible".

Ganz concluded, "The farms and communities, both longstanding and new, are an inseparable part of the State of Israel and its defense network. Where the plow stands, where the settler stands, there the border will run".