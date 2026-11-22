Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter of Likud published a strongly worded post condemning Jews involved in violent incidents in Judea and Samaria, calling them "terrorists" and urging the use of all counterterrorism tools against them, including administrative detention.

Dichter, who was not elected to the 26th Knesset in the latest election but remains in his ministerial post in the interim government, warned that the violence harms the settlement movement, diverts security forces from fighting terrorism and causes diplomatic damage to Israel.

Dichter wrote, "A group of lawbreakers at best and terrorists at worst are managing to 'puncture the tires of the settlement movement in Judea and Samaria'".

He said, "Victories and achievements that we secured through great effort and the blood of our soldiers are being eroded night after night 'thanks' to riots and violent incidents. This erosion of our achievements comes first and foremost from diverting forces that should be fighting Palestinian terrorism to policing duties and pursuits of Jews".

Dichter then addressed the international repercussions of the incidents, "Of course, the damage internationally is intolerable. Lift your heads and look around: Israel's enemies are celebrating, and Israel's friends are embarrassed. From thousands of kilometers away, people do not grasp the scale of these incidents, but they do understand what happens in them, and over these incidents we are being hit with sanctions that are only beginning".

Dichter warned that without immediate intervention, the violent incidents could result in loss of life, "The damage is great, very great. We cannot wake up when there is a body in a burned-out vehicle or a torched house, God forbid, and only then look for ways to stop this. We must stop this now!"

He called on the security establishment to take tough measures against those involved in the violence, including using counterterrorism tools, "We must use every counterterrorism tool to remove these rioters/terrorists from Judea and Samaria, and the sooner the better. Remove them by every means, including administrative detention".

At the end of his remarks, Dichter also addressed rabbis and settlement leaders in Judea and Samaria, urging them to take a stand against the violence, "As a member of the national camp and the security cabinet, I warn: We must not allow the current situation to continue. Rabbis and settlement leaders in Judea and Samaria, you must join in and lead this approach. The danger is no longer around the corner; it is in our alley!"