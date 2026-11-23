Yotam Ben Shalom, 18, died in hospital yesterday, several days after being seriously injured in a road accident while traveling to the Meitarim Lachish pre-military academy, where he was a student.

Yotam was preparing to enlist in the IDF and was expected to serve in an elite unit. He was hospitalized in serious condition following the accident, but despite doctors' efforts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries.

Yotam was also a devoted supporter of the Hapoel Tel Aviv basketball team, traveling across Israel and abroad to attend its games.

Following his death, the club issued a statement expressing its grief: "The Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv Basketball Club mourns and is deeply saddened by the death of team supporter Yotam Ben Shalom, of blessed memory."

The club noted that Yotam had followed the team wherever it played, both in Israel and around the world, and said his death had left his family and friends heartbroken.