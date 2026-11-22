The Petah Tikva Traffic Court sentenced Yaakov Morsiano, 22, to 18 months in prison after convicting him of negligently causing the deaths of married couple Yuli and Nati Ohayon in a crash on Highway 1 near the Latrun Interchange approximately two years ago.

Morsiano was also given a 10-month suspended prison sentence, valid for 10 years, a 15-year driving ban, and an order to pay NIS 100,000 in compensation to the couple's estate.

Prosecutors are considering appealing the sentence, which they believe may be too lenient.

The Ohayons, residents of Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, were on their way to Ben Gurion Airport for a flight to the Greek island of Corfu, where they planned to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Their trip ended in tragedy when Morsiano's vehicle struck their car from behind.

According to the indictment, Morsiano, who had held a driver's license for only about a year at the time, was traveling westbound in the middle lane of Route 1 at night at a speed of 135 kilometers per hour.

When traffic ahead of him slowed, Morsiano failed to react in time and crashed into the back of the couple's car.

The force of the impact propelled their vehicle into other cars, triggering a chain-reaction collision involving several vehicles. The couple were killed at the scene, and several other people were injured.

During police questioning, Morsiano claimed he had not had sufficient time to react to the slowing traffic.

Yuli and Nati Ohayon left behind three daughters: twins Shir and Mai, who were 20 at the time of the crash, and Romi, who was then 18 and in 12th grade. While their parents were heading to the airport for their anniversary vacation, the twins were on their way to Eilat.

Morsiano was charged with two counts of causing death by negligent driving, as well as negligent driving resulting in injuries and property damage.

Following the sentencing, prosecutors are weighing an appeal to seek a harsher punishment.