Staff Sgt. Liron Anor, a 21-year-old IDF soldier, was killed early Sunday morning when his car struck a pole in a single-vehicle crash in Nof HaGalil.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight. Emergency medical teams arriving at the scene found Anor trapped inside his vehicle, unconscious, without a pulse or breathing, and suffering from severe multiple injuries.

Following medical assessments, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Magen David Adom paramedic Omer Daif and emergency medical technicians Vered Basharat and Naftali Pasin described the scene: "This was a very difficult scene," they said. "When we arrived, the man was trapped in his car, unconscious and suffering from very severe injuries to multiple body systems. We conducted medical assessments, but his injuries were extensive, and we had no choice but to pronounce him dead at the scene."